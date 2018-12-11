Michelle Obama Adds More Dates To Her Book Tour, Including St. Paul

Have you ever attended a book talk inside an arena?

Well you can get your chance in March, when former First Lady Michelle Obama brings her book tour to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

St. Paul was one of several new dates added to the wildly popular tour, Live on Tour: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama, which Obama has embarked on following the release of her bestselling memoir, Becoming.

We don’t need to point out that it will be somewhat difficult to pull off the “intimate” aspect of the tour in a cavernous, 20,000-seat arena.

Nonetheless, she will speak at the Xcel on Wednesday, March 13, with tickets going on sale to the public on BecomingMichelleObama.com on Saturday at 10 a.m., though you can register for presale tickets provided you sign up with Ticketmaster before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

At this stage no moderator has been confirmed for the talk, but moderators at other talks include Reese Witherspoon in Denver, Oprah Winfrey in Chicago, and Sarah Jessica Parker in New York.

Ticket prices also haven’t been released yet, but the Star Tribune notes that tickets for her New York talk range from $129 to $500. Some of the proceeds from ticket sales will however go to charities and nonprofits.

The last time Michelle Obama was in the Twin Cities was in September 2017, when she spoke at the Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park as part of its National Speaker Series.

