Michigan Creamery Creates Mountain Dew Ice Cream

Just when you thought there couldn’t be any crazier ice cream flavors than what is already available, Mooville had to go and make Mountain Dew ice cream.

That’s right, Mountain Dew ice cream!

The Nashville, Michigan, creamery is a destination for tourists and school field trips. The creamery sells their own fresh dairy products sourced from their own cows.

Mooville debuted their newest – and dewest – creation on their Facebook.

The ice cream is currently only available by the scoop, but if the strong reactions are any indication, the ice cream will soon be available by the gallon tub.

People immediately reacted by wanting to know when they could get the ice cream in their own freezers at home.