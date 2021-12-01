Michigan teen charged in Oxford High School shooting

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan teenager has been charged with murder, terrorism, and other counts for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at Oxford High School.

Charges against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley were announced Wednesday, a few hours after authorities reported the death of a fourth teen from the school in southeastern Michigan.

Crumbley is charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, and seven counts of assault with intent to murder. The shooting occurred Tuesday, about 30 miles north of Detroit in Oakland County.

Investigators say Crumbley was armed with a semi-automatic handgun purchased last week by his father.