Mike Tyson’s Fight With Jake Paul Postponed

(Associated Press) – Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ill on a flight last weekend.

Tyson and Paul say they’ll announce a new date for their fight next week.

They were scheduled to meet July 20 in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson fell ill on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last Sunday, and his flight was met by first responders.

Tyson’s camp attributed the episode to an ulcer problem.

Tyson’s camp says his doctors have advised him to lay off heavy training for a few weeks.

The 27-year-old Paul says he supports the decision.