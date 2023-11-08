Milbrath, Fitch win Waseca County Commissioner primary

Retired Sheriff Brad Milbrath and Chamber of Commerce Director Ann Fitch will advance to a special election for the open Waseca County Commissioner District 3 seat.

Milbrath, who retired as the Waseca County Sheriff in 2022 after more than 22 years with the agency, received 308 votes (60%).

Fitch tallied 104 votes (20%).

Candidate Larry M Johnson received 19% of the vote, which means he will not be on the ballot for the February Special Election.

The District 3 seat was left vacant when Blair Johnson died of a heart attack in May.