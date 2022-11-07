Mimi Parker, co-founder of Minnesota indie band Low has died

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Singer Mimi Parker has died. Parker’s soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical acclaim.

Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk announced her death on Twitter Sunday.

The 55-year-old Parker died nearly two years after she announced she had ovarian cancer. She was the band’s drummer and songwriter.

The couple built success with beautifully simple instrumentals and harmonious vocals. They stood out in what would later be defined as the decade’s “slowcore” movement, a subgenre of alternative and indie rock. Their 1994 debut album, “I Could Live in Hope,” received critical acclaim, and they went on to release 13 albums over the years.