Minneapolis boy charged in shooting death of campaign worker

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have charged a Minneapolis teenager in the killing of a 17-year-old boy and wounding of a man who had done work for a Minnesota congressional candidate.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Monday that 17-year-old Jomoy Lee is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and two other counts for the Sept. 14 shooting that killed 17-year-old Andre Conley.

Lee remains detained at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. A second person who also worked for Republican Lacy Johnson was wounded in the attack. B

oth police and Johnson, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, said the shootings didn’t appear to have anything to do with politics or the campaign.