Minneapolis church votes to remove Thanksgiving embroidery

Nov 12, 2019 @ 3:00am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of a Minneapolis church have voted to remove an embroidery depicting the first Thanksgiving and a slave ship.

Leaders of Plymouth Congregational Church deemed the massive embroidery “disturbing and hurtful.”

A group of church members had proposed an alternative plan that would keep the embroidery on display while adding new artwork reflecting diversity.

The Star Tribune reports Sunday’s special meeting included a worship service before and after the vote, which church members chose to do by secret ballot.

Out of 561 votes cast, 372 were to keep the existing plan — which was to take the embroidery down.

The embroidery was one of four works created by a group of church women.

