Minneapolis City Council approves site for new police station; old one burned during 2020 protest

November 3, 2023 12:40PM CDT
FILE - Doors are boarded up as protesters gather at the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Minneapolis, as people protest the arrest and death of George Floyd who died in police custody. The Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey agreed on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, on a new location for a police station to replace the one ransacked and set on fire in response to the murder of George Floyd by a city police officer. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey have agreed on a new location for a police station to replace the one set on fire in 2020 in response to the murder of George Floyd by a city police officer. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the council voted 8-5 Thursday to approve a new Third Precinct station blocks away from the previous location. The city will spend $14 million to buy an existing building and parking lot and turn it into a station. It’s expected to be completed in a year and a half. Council members also voted 12-0 to commit the city to creating a “community safety center” to host services beyond traditional policing.

