Minneapolis City Council OKs contentious police union pact

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council approved a police union contract over complaints by activists and others that the deal leaves out new disciplinary rules necessitated by a series of high-profile police killings in recent years.

The council voted 8-5 Thursday in favor of the contract after a nearly hourlong debate that became heated at times. Mayor Jacob Frey said he will not stand in the way of the agreement.

Activists cited the death of George Floyd as one of the reasons to push for much-needed reforms in the contract. Floyd was a 46-year-old Black man who died after an officer pinned him to the ground with his knee for 9 1/2 minutes.

Elected leaders say changes should be made in policy manuals, not union discussions.