Minneapolis closes bars as Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases spike

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minneapolis has ordered bars and restaurants to close as the number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota spiked to 54 and the Legislature has sharply scaled back its operations.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey declared a local public health emergency Monday. He’s closing or limiting access to bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and coffee shops effective at noon Tuesday.

Operations will be limited to delivery, takeout, and drive-thru orders. The declaration requires City Council approval to remain in force longer than 72 hours.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 54 residents have tested positive for the virus, a jump from 35 on Sunday.