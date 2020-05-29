Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

By AMY FORLITI and TIM SULLIVAN Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in custody after pleading that he could not breathe, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, after his office gathered enough evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

He did not have immediate details, but said a criminal complaint would be made available later. The charges come after three days of protests, which had been escalating in violence.