Minneapolis Fed chief: Vaccinations key to economic recovery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says getting Minnesotans vaccinated against the coronavirus will be the key to reviving the state’s economy.

Neel Kashkari told a legislative hearing Tuesday that the country and state have made progress toward putting people back to work amid the pandemic. But while the state’s jobless rate is down to 4.4%, he says that figure masks how many people have given up on finding work.

Kashkari says the sooner the country and the state get the vast majority of their populations vaccinated, the sooner they’ll get back to normal.