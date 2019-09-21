Minneapolis Immigrant Businesses Vandalized

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — At least four small immigrant-operated businesses have been vandalized in a south Minneapolis neighborhood.

A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday. Police say it’s too early to speculate on a motive but they will look at whether bias was a factor.

The four businesses are operated by East African immigrants. The Star Tribune reports the businesses include a cafe and market in the Seward neighborhood.

The vandalism included smashed windows.

