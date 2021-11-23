Minneapolis landlord fined for ‘horrific’ rental conditions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Hennepin County district judge has fined a north Minneapolis landlord $133,500 for what he called horrific conditions in his rental properties.

Judge Patrick Robben ruled Thursday that landlord Steven Meldahl operated in bad faith by telling tenants that they were not allowed to contact city inspectors, violating the rights of 267 families who rented his properties.

Robben levied a fine of $500 per family. He also issued a permanent injunction preventing Meldahl from engaging in illegal and deceptive practices, and gave him until Dec. 15 to comply with all housing correction notices. David Shulman, Meldahl’s attorney, declined to comment.