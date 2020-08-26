Minneapolis man facing second murder charge in 2 shootings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man facing a murder charge in a fatal shooting in downtown Minneapolis earlier this month is now charged in another death in St. Paul.

Prosecutors in Ramsey County have charged 19-year-old Christopher Todd with killing Teresa Bear Ribs in her backyard as she watched her young grandchildren. Authorities say Todd went to the home of the 61-year-old victim to confront her daughter about the death of his friend, who was killed in south Minneapolis last week. The daughter was dating Todd’s friend.

Tuesday’s charges of second-degree murder come after prosecutors charged Todd with the same crime in the Aug. 14 shooting of Ronald Smith.