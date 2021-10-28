Minneapolis mayor faces voters with policing on their minds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was the face of the city through some of its darkest days — the police killing of George Floyd last year and the rioting, burning and looting that ensued.

Now the Democrat faces a tough fight to keep his job in the city’s first election since Floyd’s death under the knee of a white police officer in May 2020.

From the left, Frey gets attacked for not doing enough to overhaul a police department that’s been stubbornly resistant to change. From the right, he gets pilloried for failing to crack down decisively on violence.

Frey’s fate is likely tied to whether voters agree with his moves to change the city’s police department — and whether they agree with his opposition to a ballot question that would replace it with something new.