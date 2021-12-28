Minneapolis officers hurt in Christmas night traffic stop

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three police officers are recovering from injuries they suffered trying to stop a stolen vehicle on Christmas night.

WCCO-TV reports the officers were tracking the vehicle using GPS on Saturday evening. They stopped the car in south-central Minneapolis around 8:15 p.m. One officer approached the driver’s window. Another approached the passenger side. The driver suddenly threw the vehicle into reverse and crashed into the officers’ squad car. The officer on the passenger side was dragged.

A passenger in the stolen vehicle got out, was cited, and released. Three officers suffered minor injuries. The vehicle was later found abandoned. The driver remains at large.