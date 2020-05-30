Minneapolis overwhelmed again by protests over Floyd death

By AARON MORRISON and TIM SULLIVAN Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fires burned unchecked and thousands protesting the police killing of George Floyd ignored a curfew as unrest overwhelmed authorities for another night in Minneapolis.

The governor acknowledged Saturday that he didn’t have enough manpower to contain the chaos. The new round of tumult has also spread to other cities. It came despite Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vowing Friday to show a more forceful response than city leaders had. But by Saturday, Walz said he didn’t have enough troops, even with some 500 National Guardsmen.

The Pentagon ordered the Army to put military police units on alert to head to the city on short notice at President Donald Trump’s request, according to three people with direct knowledge of the orders.