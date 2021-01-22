Minneapolis police investigating two homicides

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police are investigating two homicides that happened on the city’s North Side about six hours apart.

Authorities say a man was found stabbed inside a residence about 4 a.m. Friday. First responders took the man to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he later died.

About 6 hours earlier, police responded to a call about a shooting inside a home. When officer arrived they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.