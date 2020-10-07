Minneapolis restaurant quarantines 13 who worked Trump event

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thirteen staff members from a Minneapolis steakhouse are quarantining after the restaurant catered a fundraiser attended by President Donald Trump during his visit to Minnesota last week.

The 13 work for Murray’s Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, which catered the fundraiser on Wednesday at the Lake Minnetonka home of Marty Davis, CEO of the countertop manufacturer Cambria.

Murray’s says none of its staff came into close proximity with the president. The restaurant says management immediately enacted a 14-day quarantine for all staff who worked the party after learning of the president’s positive test, and that they will be tested.