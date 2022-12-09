Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd’s killing

The city of Minneapolis says it will buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at the intersection where George Floyd was killed in an encounter with police.

The intersection, known as George Floyd Square, has become a protest site since the Black man was killed in May 2020. Floyd’s killing sparked a national reckoning on racial injustice.

The city plans to turn the gas station into a racial justice healing center and a permanent memorial for Floyd. It will cost $200,000 in taxpayer money.

The official acquisition will likely begin in the first few months of 2023, though the city has said the project will be a lengthy community-based process that could take years.