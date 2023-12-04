Minneopa Falls landslide victim identified

The teen who died in a landslide at Minneopa Falls Saturday night has been identified as a Robbinsdale man.

Jack Robert Loso, 19, was visiting Minneopa State Park with family members at the time of his death, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched just before 5 p.m. on Dec 2 to a report of a landslide and a person trapped under the collapsed earth.

Emergency workers were able to locate Loso, who was declared dead once his body was recovered.

The incident remains under investigation.