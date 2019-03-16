Minneopa State Park closes bison range road

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the Bison Range Road at Minneopa State Park is closed until further notice.

The closure is done annually to protect the park and the bison range road from excessive damage during snowmelt and extremely wet periods.

The length of the closure is weather-dependent.

The park, the hiking trails, and the falls area of the park remain open.

