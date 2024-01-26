Minneopa State Park, Waterville Hatchery get millions in state funding

Two local spots of Minnesota’s recreation system will receive millions of dollars in state funding.

Minneopa State Park and the Waterville Hatchery will each receive a piece of $150 million in Get Out MORE investments, part of Governor Tim Walz’s One Minnesota Budget.

A press release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the funding “will help ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests enjoy a world-class recreation system, whatever outdoor experience they choose.”

Minneopa State Park will receive $5 million for a pilot to modernize the park’s experience, including a campground design with larger sites, modern facilities, and improved wayfinding and trails.

The Waterville Hatchery will get $24 million to help move Minnesota toward a state-of-the-art fish hatchery system with increased fish production and improved safety.

“The Get Out MORE investments are planned to ensure we are using this funding to do the most good in the most places,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “I’m thrilled about the transformative projects included in this plan and can’t wait for people to start experiencing these improvements as they enjoy our public lands and waters.

The Get Out MORE funding will also be used across the state for accessibility, road, and hiking improvements around the state.

The DNR will use $35 million in funding to update more than 100 public water accesses and protect public waters from invasive species.

Another $10 million will be used to restore and reconnect an estimated 63 miles of streams and restore about 43,000 feet of habitat.