Minneopa’s Bison Range Road close to prevent damages

Bison Range Road at Minneopa State Park is closed today and tomorrow due to flooding and snowmelt along the road.

Park managers are closing the road to avoid excessive damage. The closure is done annually to protect the road during extremely wet periods in late winter and early spring.

The length of the closure is dependent on the weather, and additional short-term closures may be necessary as weather conditions warrant.

The rest of the park remains open, including the falls area and hiking trails, including trails with views of the bison range.