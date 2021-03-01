Minneopa’s Bison Range Road Closed

Minneopa State Park’s bison range road will be closed until further notice.

The road is closed annually to protect the park and the bison range road from excessive damage during snowmelt and extremely wet periods. The length of the closure is weather-dependent.

The remainder of Minneapolis State Park remains open, including the waterfall area and hiking trails. Some of the trails have views of the bison range.

Updates will be available on the park’s website. Visitors can also call the park for information, at (507) 386-3911.