Minnesota 14-year-old arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 14 year old has been arrested in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota. St. Paul police on Sunday announced the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police responding to the Saturday shooting found the 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. KSTP-TV reports that family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones. His uncle says Jones and a group of about 13 kids were having a sleepover and playing with a gun when it went off.