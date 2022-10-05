Minnesota 3rd party US House candidate Paula Overby dies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paula Overby, a third-party candidate in Minnesota’s hotly contested 2nd Congressional District, has died.

Her son, Tyler Overby, says the 68-year-old died Wednesday of complications from heart valve trouble after being hospitalized for two weeks.

Overby was a candidate for Legal Marijuana Now. The mostly suburban seat is held by Democratic Rep. Angie Craig, who faces a stiff challenge from Republican Tyler Kistner.

The Secretary of State’s office says the ballots will remain as printed, and the congressional election will proceed as scheduled in the district. Early voters who want to change their returned ballots can contact their local election office.