Minnesota abortions fell 2% in 2021, but likely to flip

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New data show that abortions in Minnesota fell about 2% in 2021.

However, they’re likely to tick sharply upward in Minnesota now that the Supreme Court’s reversal of the Roe precedent has made the state an island of legal abortion in the Upper Midwest.

The state health department’s annual report Friday showed that about 90% of women receiving abortions in the state were Minnesotans in 2021. Of nearby states, Wisconsin had by far the most women crossing state lines to get an abortion in Minnesota, with about 6% of the total.