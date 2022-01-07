Minnesota activist, journalist Mel Reeves dies from COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime Minneapolis civil rights activist and journalist Mel Reeves died Thursday from complications due to COVID-19. Reeves, 64, was a fixture in Twin Cities activism where he advocated for social justice and spoke out against police brutality. He served as the community editor for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, the state’s oldest Black-owned newspaper, which announced his death. The Star Tribune reported Reeves was hospitalized last month with complications due to the virus. Reeves urged people to get vaccinated in an interview with WCCO-TV the week before he died. He is survived by his son, Kellen, and five grandchildren.