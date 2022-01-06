Minnesota AG Ellison quarantining outside US with COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s quarantining outside the country after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Wednesday night, Ellison said he was experiencing only mild symptoms thanks to having been vaccinated and boosted. He says he’s isolating in place, and will travel home when it is safe, while conducting business remotely as usual.He says he didn’t know he was positive until he took a test required to board the plane home.

Ellison says his case offers more proof that vaccines and booster shots make COVID-19 symptoms mild and manageable for most people.