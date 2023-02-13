Minnesota AG to help review 2018 death of county inmate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office will help investigate the death of a Beltrami County Jail inmate in 2018.

Ellison said in a statement Friday that Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson has asked him to review the death of 27-year-old Hardel Sherrell, of Apple Valley, who died on Sept. 4, 2018.

Sherrell’s mother pushed for a state investigation and filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in 2019. She alleges that jail and medical staff did not take Sherrell seriously when he asked them for help while suffering from several health issues, including chest pain and paralysis.