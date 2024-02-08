Minnesota and Eli Lilly settle insulin price-gouging lawsuit. Deal will hold costs to $35 a month

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota has reached a settlement with Eli Lilly in a price gouging lawsuit filed against the country’s three biggest insulin manufacturers. Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday it guarantees that Minnesotans can now buy Lilly insulin for only $35 a month for the next five years. He says the settlement is likely to benefit as many as 500,000 residents whether they have insurance or not. But litigation remains pending against two other manufacturers named in the 2018 lawsuit, Sanofi-Aventis and Novo Nordisk. While Lilly and other drug manufacturers have taken steps to help diabetics cover the costs of their insulin, Ellison said the settlement provides better guarantees.