Minnesota Attorney General Ellison visits Mankato

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was in Mankato yesterday, asking the state legislature to fund additional staffing for his office.

Ellison is asking for $1.8 million to hire seven more full-time prosecutors and two legal assistants.

Many county offices, especially in Greater Minnesota, are small and have a large caseload, so the state attorney general’s office provides resources for counties on complex cases that require a lot of hours.

Ellison said there were 12 state prosecutors in the past, but there are currently just three.