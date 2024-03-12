Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to speak at MSU next week

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will speak at Minnesota State University, Mankato next week.

The event, which is free and open to the public will be Tuesday, March 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ostrander Auditorium in the Centennial Student Union. Registration is encouraged for capacity purposes.

Ellison will deliver a keynote presentation on topics such as antitrust (with a focus on agriculture) and the importance and future of environmental, social, and governance investing.

Following his keynote, Ellison will visit with MSU faculty members Wade Davis, an associate professor of business law, and Anaam Hashmi, a professor of international business, in a fireside chat-style conversation.

A question-and-answer session with Ellison will take place during the final half hour.

REGISTER/MORE INFO HERE