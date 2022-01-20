Minnesota attorney general sues 2 companies over COVID tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s top law enforcement official has filed suit against two Illinois-based companies over the results of COVID-19 tests he says were often slow to arrive and not accurate.

Attorney General Keith Ellison is seeking an injunction and financial penalties against Center for Covid Control and Doctors Clinical Laboratory. Their tests were offered at eight sites in Minnesota.

The complaint alleges people failed to get timely results or any at all. Others said they received results for tests they didn’t take. Ellison says deceptive practices during a pandemic won’t go unanswered. A Center for Covid Control statement issued last week blamed high demand for problems. It recently paused operations to fix flaws but plans to resume testing this weekend.