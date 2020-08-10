Minnesota authorities search for man feared to have drowned

(AP) – Authorities are continuing to search for a man feared to have drowned in Little Detroit Lake in Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff’s office and other emergency workers responded to a report of a possible drowning late Saturday afternoon at the lake in northwest Minnesota. The missing man was identified as Abdimajid Osman, the Fargo Forum reported.

Osman was kayaking with another man when he went into the water for a swim. Authorities used boats, divers and a drone to search for Osman on Saturday, and said they would continue the search until they found him.