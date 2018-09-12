Minnesota Bear Didn’t Learn From Tailpipe Teen’s Mistake

Do bears have access to the internet?

We ask because a 150-pound black bear living near Roseau in far northwestern Minnesota got its head stuck in an old 10-gallon milk jug last week.

It’s strangely similar to what happened to the now world-famous Minnesota teenager who got her head stuck in the tailpipe of a truck earlier this summer.

Remember tailpipe girl? She was at a country musical festival in Winsted, Minnesota, when she decided to find out if her head fit inside the exhaust pipe of a very large pickup truck. She got stuck and needed the fire department to use a gigantic saw to cut her loose.

Anyway, much like tailpipe teen, firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to cut the jug from the curious bear’s head.

“Conservation Officer Eric Benjamin and others worked to free it,” explains the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“First, they drilled holes in the jug so the animal could breathe. Then they used cooking oil to try to slide it off the animal’s head. No luck. Finally, the Roseau Fire Department was brought in – fire fighters and some special equipment. They freed the bear!”

Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Right?

Source: bringmethenews.com