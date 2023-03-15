Minnesota bill to legalize marijuana gets major rewrite

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Legislation to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Minnesota has undergone a major rewrite with the addition of new language to regulate and protect the state’s industry in low-potency edibles.

Low-dose products containing THC from industrial hemp instead of full-strength cannabis are legal in Minnesota. But the law that legalized them lacks much of a regulatory framework. The hemp provisions were added to the version traveling through the Senate when it stopped in the State and Local Government Committee on Tuesday. A similar amendment will be added to the House version next week.

The bills still have several committee stops to go before floor votes.