Minnesota bill would soften tracking device rules for police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota House committee is considering legislation that would expand the use of mobile tracking devices by law enforcement officers trying to track down stolen vehicles and avoid high-speed chases amid a surge in violent carjackings.

The bill would let police officers use GPS tracking devices without a court order for a 24-hour period to recover stolen vehicles. Current state law requires officers to have a warrant or consent from the owner of the vehicle before they can use a mobile tracking device.

The bill passed in the House public safety committee Thursday on an 18-1 vote.