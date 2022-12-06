Minnesota board: Moorhead-made THC gummies are too potent

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is suing a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows.

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges that Northland Vapor and its stores in Moorhead and Bemidji are violating Minnesota’s new law allowing low-potency edible and drinkable cannabinoids. It alleges investigators found candies with 20 times the legal dose and packages containing 50 times the limit.

The board says it has embargoed the products, which it says have a retail value of over $7 million