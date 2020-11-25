Minnesota certifies Biden win, state voter turnout nears 80%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s state canvassing board has unanimously certified the state’s election results.

It’s an ordinarily routine task that drew closer attention due to President Donald Trump’s efforts to delay it in key states. The board agreed 5-0 that Joe Biden defeated Trump in Minnesota by just over 233,000 votes, or about 7 percentage points. Biden therefore officially got Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes.

Secretary of State Steve Simon and four judges comprise the board. Shortly before the meeting, the Minnesota Supreme Court deferred action on a petition by some Republican lawmakers, candidates and voters who sought a temporary restraining order to delay the vote.