Minnesota child dies of COVID-19

(St. Paul, MN) – A Minnesota child has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health data released Monday.

The child was five years old or younger, according to MDH, and was one of four deaths in the state. The child was from Clay County, in western Minnesota. It’s the first death of a child attributed to COVID-19.

All four deaths were involving people in private residences. Two of the deaths were patients in their 60’s from Olmsted and Ramsey County. The fourth death involved a person in their 90’s from Scott County.

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,545.

The state reported 922 new confirmed positive cases of the virus, the most since May 21st, when 982 cases were reported, and the third-highest since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded on March 5.

This is a developing story.