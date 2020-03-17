Minnesota closes bars as COVID-19 cases spike

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered bars and restaurants across Minnesota to temporarily close to customers who dine in.

He gave the order as Minnesota coronavirus cases spiked to 54 Monday and the Legislature sharply scaled back operations.

Delivery and curbside takeout services may continue.

The closure also applies to other places of public amusement, including theaters, museums, fitness centers and community clubs. Affected businesses must close by 5 p.m. Tuesday through March 27.

To cushion the blow, the governor is making it easier for the thousands of workers facing layoffs to get unemployment insurance.