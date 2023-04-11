Minnesota college student charged after cache found in dorm

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — A student at a private southeastern Minnesota college has been charged with multiple counts after authorities say they found empty ammunition and magazine boxes, knives, propane canisters, and other items in his dorm room.

Twenty-year-old Waylon Kurts, a St. Olaf College student, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit threats of violence, and other counts. St. Olaf officials say they became suspicious of Kurts on Wednesday when a custodian saw two empty packages of high-capacity magazines in a garbage can.

Authorities say they also found notebooks that included a hand-drawn map of the recreational facility on the southeastern Minnesota campus. Kurts’ defense attorney said Kurts is an avid camper who shoots a lot.