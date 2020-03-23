Minnesota coronavirus cases rise by 32, now stand at 169

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials say the state now has 169 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

The latest figure Sunday morning is up 32 from a day earlier.

So far the state has recorded one death, a Ramsey County person in their 80s who had underlying medical conditions.

Gov. Tim Walz has activated the National Guard to move personal protective equipment from Camp Ripley to a state warehouse in St. Paul. Many hospitals and medical workers have complained about a shortage of such gear.