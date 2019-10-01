Each day when Larry Walton backed his car out of the pole barn, he’d see the oil painting that reminded him of his bush pilot days in Alaska.

He bought it on a whim in 1980 from a peculiar artist at a fair in Anchorage, struck by the dazzling northern lights depicted with sweeping brush strokes in the winter night sky. Beneath the aurora, a creek runs through a valley at the base of a mountain range, and a rustic cabin with icicles hanging from the roof’s edge is nestled among snow-dusted pines.

Eighteen years later, as he and his wife moved into their remodeled home on Pelican Lake, the painting didn’t make the cut for indoor decor.

“It was like a new house when we moved in here,” said Denise Walton, Larry’s wife of 31 years, from the couple’s kitchen table earlier this month. “Of course with all the white and beige things, I had a black painting that he wanted to put up, and there was no way. It went to the garage and it hung there … for 21 years.”

Left undisturbed in a building with no natural light, the oil painting remained museum quality — which is a good thing, considering it’s believed to be an original work by famed PBS painting star Bob Ross that made the couple $10,000 in the midst of downsizing their estate. Larry had no idea the artist he spoke with that day — with whom he connected over shared military experience and a love for Alaskan wilderness — was indeed the Happy Painter himself. He paid Ross $60 for the framed canvas.

“He was an interesting guy to talk to, he’d been a lot of places, and I’d been to a lot of places,” Larry said. “Alaska is kind of a melting pot of people. Interesting to talk to him, but a little different. But everybody is a little different.”

Three years later, “The Joy of Painting” debuted on PBS. To this day, Ross’ paintings enter the homes of millions through the screen. But a canvas he actually painted never entered the Waltons’ home, and in all that time, the couple had no idea the artist who sold Larry the painting had become a popular culture icon.

That lack of familiarity with Ross made it all the more shocking for the Waltons when they learned how much money Ryan Nelson of Modern Artifact art gallery in Minneapolis was willing to pay.

“I thought, you know, how much really is a Bob Ross painting worth?” son-in-law Chris said. “I wasn’t expecting that value. It was a nice surprise. You always hear about people finding treasures and not knowing they have treasures. It was a neat feeling that we found this treasure for my in-laws.”

The painting that once hung in Larry and Denise’s pole barn is currently listed on Modern Artifact’s eBay page for $18,450. Pre-show paintings of Ross’ aren’t worth as much — a cerulean blue-dominated ocean scene, which Modern Artifact describes as an original episode painting from the 24th season of “The Joy of Painting,” is priced at $95,000.

They may not have hit that big of a jackpot, but the Waltons still walked away with five figures and the artwork’s original wooden frame. So what did Larry have to say to Denise after learning of the value of his treasured Alaskan painting relegated to the garage?

“I didn’t talk too much about it,” he said with a smile. “You know when to shut up.”