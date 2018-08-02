Minnesota Couple Went Over The Crappie Limit … By 253 Fish!

A highly successful day of fishing for a southern Minnesota couple means they’re now facing charges for keeping well above the state’s crappie catch limit.

A DNR incident report says police and conservation officers found some 273 crappies frozen in the home of Mountain Lake couple Isouvahn Xayachack, 70, and wife Chanhthone Phongsim, 60.

That is the small matter of 253 more crappies than the 10 each they were allowed to keep.

It turns out, the crappies were biting like crazy on Lake Sisseton in Fairmont on May 20, leading to a huge haul for the couple, who were fishing with four others.

Another angler, who themselves had caught 13 crappies “in the matter of minutes,” phone in to Minnesota’s “Turn in Poachers” (TIP) line, noting that he’d watched the party of six nearby fish for more than an hour, reeling in over 100 fish during that time.

Two of the party put some of the fish in their vehicles, with the tipster noting down their license plates.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook