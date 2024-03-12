River 105 River 105 Logo

Minnesota court affirms rejection of teaching license for ex-officer who shot Philando Castile

March 12, 2024 10:34AM CDT
@ap.news FILE - In this file image made July 6, 2016, from video captured by a camera in the squad car of St. Anthony Police officer Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer, left, is shown after shooting into the vehicle at Philando Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minn., as the 4-year-old daughter of Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, starts to get out of the car and is grabbed by an officer. The video was made public by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, just days after the officer was acquitted on all counts in the case. For the first time, the FBI will start tracking when police use force that leads to a death or serious injury. (St. Anthony Police Department via AP, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An appeals court says a Minnesota board was justified when it rejected a substitute teaching license a former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in 2016.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a licensing board that concluded Jeronimo Yanez didn’t meet the moral standards required to teach in public schools.

Yanez, a former St. Anthony police officer, shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop after Castile volunteered that he had a gun. Castile had a permit for the firearm. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter but left law enforcement and became a part-time teacher at a parochial school.

